Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Lost everything’: 11 displaced as 4 homes burned in Langley township fire

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire in Langley leaves nearly a dozen people homeless'
Fire in Langley leaves nearly a dozen people homeless
An overnight fire has left nearly a dozen people with only the clothes on their backs. The fast-moving fire was first spotted just before 9 o'clock Sunday night and quickly spread to four townhomes. A firefighter was injured but as Emily Lazatin reports, everyone from the homes managed to get out safely.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Eleven people have been displaced after a massive fire razed four homes in the Township of Langley on Sunday night.

All of the residents escaped unharmed, including a dog and a hamster, but one firefighter sustained a knee injury and was carried away from the blaze at 96 Avenue and 203 Street in Walnut Grove.

“I think it was a good hour before I finally broke down and it all sunk in that I’ve lost everything that we’ve worked for. I’m just looking at the charred remains of our home,” said Karen Moraes, who watched the flames consume her home from a safe distance on Sunday.

“We gotta start from scratch. We just got caught up on everything. We were doing great.”

Click to play video: 'Looming heat in B.C. sparks fire and flood concerns'
Looming heat in B.C. sparks fire and flood concerns

The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to Township of Langley Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Snowden.

Story continues below advertisement

It began in the backyard of one townhome, which had multiple units, and spread to neighbouring properties. About 40 firefighters responded, in addition to a personal disaster team, he told Global News.

Impacted residents have been relocated. The scene remained roped off to the public on Monday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'No cause determined in deadly 2018 Lynn Valley apartment fire'
No cause determined in deadly 2018 Lynn Valley apartment fire

Moraes said the blaze began at the hot tub in her family’s backyard.

Trending Now

“My 16-year-old daughter saw the flames from her window upstairs and woke everyone up,” she said.

“I went out back with fire extinguishers hoping to at least get it under control, but the neighbours in the back told me to get out of the house because our two barbecues were right there.”

Another victim, Eric Fauth, told Global News his family got out “within a couple minutes of it lighting our place up.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw a light out the window, thought the sun was doing something funny through the trees,” he said Monday. “I yelled, told my dad and my daughter to get out of the house.”

Fauth said he got his animals out too, then began knocking on neighbours’ doors to alert them. His efforts to douse the flames at his own home failed, he added.

More on BC
More on Canada
Langley FireTownship of LangleyWalnut GroveLangley house fireLangley Township fireTownship of Langley fire departmentWalnut Grove fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers