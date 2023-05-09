Menu

Money

Diplomatic spat could spur ‘soft boycott’ of Canadian brands in China, expert warns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2023 12:52 pm
Trudeau reacts after China expels Canadian diplomat in retaliation amid alleged threats to MP: 'We will not be intimidated'
Trudeau reacts after China expels Canadian diplomat in retaliation amid alleged threats to MP: ‘We will not be intimidated’
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada would “not be intimidated” after China expelled a Canadian diplomat in retaliation over Ottawa’s expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to target Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family in Hong Kong. Trudeau said the decision to expel the Chinese diplomat was taken “seriously and… with careful consideration.”
Experts say souring relations between Ottawa and Beijing could affect Canadian companies in China, potentially tarnishing the appeal of Canadian brands for Chinese consumers.

Companies like Canada Goose, Roots, Lululemon and Tim Hortons have expanded into China in recent years, leaning into Canada’s reputation as a source of quality goods and often featuring the red maple leaf in store and product branding.

China is central to the growth strategy of many Canadian companies eager to tap into the country’s compelling consumer market.

But retail analyst Bruce Winder says a diplomatic spat between Ottawa and Beijing could spur a “soft boycott” of Canadian brands in China.

He says a pullback in spending on Canada-based brands in China could jeopardize the expansion plans of several companies.

International business professor 'sure' there will be 'some retaliation' after Canada ousts Chinese diplomat
International business professor ‘sure’ there will be ‘some retaliation’ after Canada ousts Chinese diplomat

Tims China chairman Peter Yu said in February that the coffee and doughnut chain had 600 locations in China, with plans to grow to a thousand by the end of 2023.

Lululemon had 117 stores in China as of the end of January, according to the company’s most recent annual report.

Roots has more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, the retailer said in its annual report in January.

Canada Goose appointed Larry Li as president of its China operations last year, part of what it called a new phase of expansion in China.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

