Calgary opens reception centre for wildfire evacuees

Calgary is opening a reception centre for wildfire evacuees across the province on Monday.

The reception centre is located at the Grandstand Building in Stampede Park at 2200 Stampede Trail S.E. Free parking is available for evacuees and support staff will be on-site to provide accommodations through hotels.

Temporary shelter and cots will also be available at the reception centre and staff will also be able to refer evacuees to mental health resources if needed. Evacuees are encouraged to check in with the province and apply for provincial financial aid if needed.

Calgary’s emergency operations centre is also open to help with the wildfire response. The city has offered to send volunteers and support staff to northern Alberta to aid evacuees.

“This is a very different response for the emergency operations centre and for Calgary than we’re used to having seen,” said Sue Henry, Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief.

“We know that we’ve been a part of a lot of events in the city of Calgary, but this is not in our jurisdiction…. We cannot and will not self-deploy to communities.

“We’re continuing to provide support knowing that it’s really not our jurisdiction to be able to move those resources. Our resources that we are sending outside of the city do not affect our ability to respond.”

Henry noted Canada Task Force 2 has deployed 13 staff to help with the wildfire response in Parkland County and the High Level area.

The Calgary Fire Department also deployed off-duty and reserve crews to help fight fires near Grande Prairie. A total of 27 staff, including firefighters and mechanics, and three fire engines were deployed.

Peter Steenaerts, Calgary’s deputy fire chief, said the deployment will not affect services in the city itself.

“We’re continually evaluating this rapidly evolving situation, and we’ll continue to see what requirements are going forward and how the Calgary Fire Department can assist the crews that are being deployed currently,” he said.

The announcement comes after the city posted about the reception centre on social media on Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, more than 29,000 Albertans were affected by evacuation orders due to wildfires.

The city said it is preparing to welcome 100 people at the reception centre but isn’t sure how many people will actually use the resource.

“As a city council and as your mayor, I’m simply here to say that we are supporting CEMA. They do excellent work and we are here to provide the types of services that are needed as we feel that all Albertans deserve us coming together to resolve this,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.