Alberta is on fire: Where wildfire evacuation orders have been issued

Dozens of new wildfires were discovered across Alberta amid high temperatures, dangerously dry conditions and high winds on Thursday.

There were many Alberta Emergency Alerts issued and updated throughout the day as the fires grew and threatened more properties.

A 6 p.m. emailed update from Alberta Wildfire said there were 72 active wildfires across the province but in the hours after that bulletin was issued, even more infernos showed up on the government agency’s live wildfire dashboard.

As of 8 p.m, it said there were 75 fires, with 19 being out of control. Three of those fires were carried over from previous years and nine were fires where a different municipality was the lead agency and Alberta Wildfire was just providing mutual aid.

The province said 25 were caused by humans, five by lightning and the rest were still under investigation.

Thursday evening, the community of Entwistle in Parkland County was told to get out once again, just one day after people there were allowed to return after being ordered to leave their homes over the weekend due to fire.

Just across the Pembina River in Yellowhead County, people from Evansburg, Wildwood, Lobstick and Hansonville were also told to flee again on Thursday night.

South of Entwistle in the Alberta foothills, Yellowhead County and the province said there were several new forest fires to the southwest and northwest of the Brazeau Dam.

Those wildfires primarily affect the oil and gas industry — there are many gas wells in that part of the province — but anyone within the area must leave.

A wildfire near the Brazeau Dam in Yellowhead County on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Credit: Alberta Wildfire

In northeastern Alberta, a wildfire destroyed at least one home and triggered evacuations on the Cold Lake First Nation.

Late in the afternoon, an evacuation order was issued for part of Lac Ste. Anne County, where officials said a wildfire was burning near Range Road 60 and Township Road 560.

Earlier in the day, the county said the separate Yellowhead County fire was approaching from the south, so an evacuation alert was also in effect for the area south of Township Road 570 and west of Range Road 80 to the county border at Range Road 100.

About an hour’s drive south of that fire, rural properties in Brazeau County near Drayton Valley were also told to evacuate on Wednesday and Thursday because of a blaze there.

In the far northwestern tip of Alberta, several thousand people were told to flee Fox Lake and the Little Red River Cree Nation because of a fire that flared out of control overnight.

View image in full screen A wildfire burning out of control near Fox Lake in northern Alberta. Facebook/Brian Grandjambe

At 6 p.m., the province said at least 20 homes, the police station and the Northern Store have been lost in Fox Lake.

A reception centre has opened at the Fox Lake Band Office.

An update from the province at 6 p.m. said at least 44 new wildfires started on Thursday alone.

Four states of local emergency were declared in Lac St. Anne County, Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Rainbow Lake and Brazeau County.

The Little Red River Cree Nation has declared a Band Council Resolution.

Most of Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions, with little chance of rain in the forecast.