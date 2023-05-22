Heavy rain expected across northern, western Alberta: Will it be enough to dampen wildfires?

Send this page to someone via email

Enough rain to prompt a warning is expected in the next few days across Alberta’s foothills and to the north of Edmonton, bringing some relief, but perhaps not enough to put out wildfires.

Environment Canada said 50 to 75 mm of rain is expected between Monday and Wednesday.

Rainfall warnings were issued Monday for many communities to the north and west, including Grande Prairie, Valleyview, Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning, Slave Lake, Whitecourt, Edson, Hinton, Grande Cache, Fox Creek, Swan Hills, Nordegg, and Jasper National Park.

Rain showers will continue with rainfall intensifying Monday afternoon, the national weather agency said, adding widespread heavy rain will continue until the middle of the week.

While total rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are expected, up to 85 mm may be possible in a few localized areas.

A front moved into the province Sunday, bringing much-needed cooler temperatures, humidity and rain.

Rain gauges have recorded varying amounts of precipitation on different parts of the Sturgeon Lake Complex wildfires in northwestern Alberta, Alberta Wildfire said, adding fire behaviour there is predicted to be subdued on Monday.

“While it is not the sustained soaking rain we so desperately need, it will provide some relief to firefighters who have been working tirelessly to respond to this emergency,” Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Bre Hutchinson said on Monday.

View image in full screen On Monday, May 22, 2023, Alberta Wildfire said varying quantities have been recorded on different areas of the Sturgeon Lake Complex wildfires in northwestern Alberta. Alberta Wildfire

Alberta Wildfire is hoping for long steady rain that will soak into the ground, rather than short bursts that will bring lightning that could start a new wildfire.

Information officer Christie Tucker noted over the weekend the rain is going to help with the fires, but isn’t going to completely solve the problem.

“While we are optimistic that the forecast rain will be enough to make a difference to some wildfires in the province, we are not out of the woods yet,” Tucker said on Sunday.

On Monday, she said ran has fallen on all but the northern-most wildfires and it, plus lower temperature increased humidity, is helping.

“We are hoping for a continuation of that rain for certainly a few more days,” she said.

While the showers are welcomed by firefighters, lightning sensors are monitoring for lightning start and Alberta Wildfire will send out patrols if necessary.

Lightning strikes have already been detected in the Edson and Grande Prairie areas, Tucker said on the weekend.

She also said the heavy smoke that cloaked much of the province was making it hard for crews combat and monitor the fires from the air, but was creating cooler conditions that can aid the fight on the ground.

Tucker said crews saw less growth for many fires in the past few days, however it can be difficult to get accurate estimates of fire size due to the clouded vision.

Environment Canada said said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Alberta RCMP on Monday also reminding drivers to be aware of speed changes in wildfire areas, adding limits have been lowered in many areas.

Residents were asked to pay attention to signage and remember that fires are unpredictable and drivers may need to be turned around or take a different route at any time.

— With files from Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press