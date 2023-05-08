Alberta wildfires: People from Edson allowed to return home Monday

Send this page to someone via email

More than 8,000 people from Edson and some Yellowhead County residents will get return home Monday after a massive wildfire came dangerously close, forcing them all to flee Friday afternoon.

The evacuation order from Marlboro to the Chip Lake area including the town of Edson is being lifted at 8 a.m.

The Yellowhead Highway from Hinton to Edson is set to re-open Monday at 8 a.m.

For many, it marks the end of three consecutive mornings waking up in parking lots, hotel rooms, on cots in community gyms and on the hard ground in a dome of nylon tenting.

“Two nights in the tent. We finally got a hotel room,” said Lindsay Austin, surrounded by his four children and a myriad of furry friends. “It will be nice to sleep in a bed. … It’s been a little nerve-wracking.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to be at home. I’m worried about what’s going on,” said 17-year-old Lakaia Austin. “There’s been no settling.”

Shuttle busses will be available to transport people from evacuation centres in both Jasper and Hinton.

Drivers are being encouraged to stagger their re-entry plans to avoid the bumper-to-bumper gridlock experienced during the evacuation.

The mayor cautioned it’s going to take time to get services up and running again including grocery stores, gas stations and the hospital, which was completely emptied of people on Friday.

2:01 Hundreds of Edson evacuees camping in Hinton parking lot

There has been no damage reported in Edson but the neighbouring communities in Yellowhead County did not fare as well.

“Some houses have been lost and some outbuildings,” said Wade Williams, mayor of Yellowhead County.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of Wildwood and Evansburg will have to wait a little longer to return home.

“There is still a lot of smoke in the area. It’s too dangerous to open highways, so we have to get those fires under control,” Williams said.

“Above that, our power, gas, water and sewer are not functioning in either one of those two hamlets, so that’s going to take us some time.”

1:37 Parkland and Yellowhead county residents allowed to return home

Both mayors spent much of Sunday meeting with residents, who have a lot of questions about a lack of resources to battle the large out-of-control fires, the largest on Sunday measuring 80,000 hectares — roughly the size of New York City.

“Myself and Mayor Zahara, along with our teams, we’ve been on the phone non-stop to government officials, our MLAs, with the RMA, the MA … to try to get some more help and to get this state of emergency declared.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Mayor Kevin Zahara of Edson and Mayor Wade Williams talking to evacuees in Jasper on Sunday. Global News

The province declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon.

“Yeah, it was too late,” Williams said. “But on top of that, we have 103 fires burning within the province. I’m not going to stand here and start ditching people because everybody had a lot going on.”

Still, he said the county has had 13 wildfires burning in its communities, a situation that has been very hard to manage.

“Do we feel like we were left a little bit high and dry? Yes, we certainly do, and residents certainly do,” Williams said.

1:04 Alberta premier assures province wildfire response adequate amid budget cuts

“You can always use more help,” Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara said. “I think provincially, if we look at the situation, we definitely need more resources within the province of Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to be focused on ensuring our communities are safe,” he said.

“But we’ve never seen dry conditions like this so early in the spring.”

2:04 Rural Alberta residents take wildfire fight into own hands

Temperatures are forecast to soar again mid-week and despite the evacuation order being lifted, nobody is celebrating just yet, knowing this crisis is far from over.

“The rain has really helped, and the humidity and the cooler temperatures, and it’s given time for crews to protect the community. We have a lot of apparatus in town ready to respond to any emergencies, so we feel it’s safe to re-enter and get people back home,” Zahara said Sunday night.

“We’re very fortunate the winds changed. It was blowing directly towards the town of Edson just a few days ago. The wind shifted (Saturday) and crews have been working hard trying to stop that fire, putting breaks in and other methods. We’re very happy to see we’re in a much better situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Emily Mertz, Global News