Central Alberta community members lean on each other during wildfire evacuation

It’s rare to find Glenn Belva hustling from one customer to the next on a Sunday morning at his general store in Rocky Rapids, Alta., but things are far from normal as wildfires jeopardize the region.

“This is the busiest three days we’ve ever had,” Belva said, between restocking shelves with potato chips and providing advice on what appliances to purchase.

The general store is one of a number of examples of community efforts lending support to people living in the evacuated town of Drayton Valley, currently threatened by a wildfire burning out of control.

Belva tells Global News he’s been receiving unscheduled deliveries to make sure he keeps his shelves stocked as much as possible for those forced from their homes. He also opened the store’s doors on Sunday, a day its usually closed.

“We opened just to help everybody out, everybody is pretty desperate to get supplies,” he said. “I was here until 12 o’clock last night and I was here at about 5:30 this morning.”

Roughly 7,200 residents from Drayton Valley and some of the surrounding area, have been displaced from their homes since late Thursday night, according to Alberta Wildfire officials. Approximately 1,000 have been staying at a convention centre in Edmonton.

Other evacuees have sought refuge in hotels and recreational vehicles. Zack Dressler made a quick stop at the Rocky Rapids General Store Sunday morning, before heading out to deliver potable water free of charge to those who need it.

“We thought this would be a good service for all the people out evacuated in their RVs right now,” Dressler said, moments after promising to bring water to yet another evacuee. “Nobody really had time to fill up with water or anything like that.”

Dressler works for a septic pump out and waste removal company, and he says they “rigged up a vehicle” that can provide clean drinking water to RVs.

“I want to make people as comfortable as possible,” he said, before taking off to his next call.

Many customers at the general store said it was normal for the community to come together during times of need. Belva plans to keep doing what he can to keep supplies available to those who need them for as long as the evacuation orders last.

“Until everybody gets settled back, we’ll just help ’em out,” Belva said with a shrug. “That’s what we’re here for.”