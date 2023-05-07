City of Calgary plans to open reception centre for wildfire evacuees

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary will soon be welcoming people fleeing the wildfires in Alberta.

A provincial state of emergency was declared on Saturday.

The fires have resulted in evacuations of more than 25,000 people from areas throughout central and northern Alberta

The city announced on social media on Sunday afternoon that plans are underway to set up a reception centre for the displaced in Calgary.

We are working with the province and expect to open a reception centre for evacuees in Calgary tomorrow (Monday, May 8). Once timing and details are confirmed we will share more information.

Alberta firefighters are now hoping that cooler weather will help as the province battles dozens of out-of-control wildfires.

