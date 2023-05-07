Menu

Fire
Fire

City of Calgary plans to open reception centre for wildfire evacuees

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 5:36 pm
A house is seen burning about 50 kilometres north of Edson, Alta., on May 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A house is seen burning about 50 kilometres north of Edson, Alta., on May 5, 2023. Quinn Ohler/Global News
Calgary will soon be welcoming people fleeing the wildfires in Alberta.

A provincial state of emergency was declared on Saturday.

The fires have resulted in evacuations of more than 25,000 people from areas throughout central and northern Alberta

The city announced on social media on Sunday afternoon that plans are underway to set up a reception centre for the displaced in Calgary.

We are working with the province and expect to open a reception centre for evacuees in Calgary tomorrow (Monday, May 8). Once timing and details are confirmed we will share more information.

Alberta firefighters are now hoping that  cooler weather will help as the province battles dozens of out-of-control wildfires.

Jyoti Gondek on Twitter: "Late yesterday afternoon, Calgary deployed a Canada Task Force 2 team to assist with wildfire response, at the request of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency. Our hearts are heavy for evacuees &amp; those on alert. Wishing strength &amp; safety for fire response teams. #abwildfires"

 

 

Firecity of calgaryState Of EmergencyEvacueesEmergency AidReception CentreAlberta wildlfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

