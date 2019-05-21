Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 21 2019 8:04pm 03:15 Alberta wildfire evacuees head south to reception centres About 700 people forced from their homes due to a northwestern Alberta wildfire have checked in at a reception centre in Slave Lake. Fletcher Kent spoke to those who had to flee their homes. Nearly 700 northern Alberta wildfire evacuees register at Slave Lake reception centre <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5300290/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5300290/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?