N.S. man wanted on child sex assault charges arrested in Manitoba

A man from Nova Scotia was sentenced to nine years in prison after he was arrested in Manitoba in relation to sexual assaults involving a child.

In a release, the RCMP said the assaults happened in Colchester County in 2020.

In April, the Winkler Police Service received information about two hitchhiking men, one of whom was believed to be from Nova Scotia.

“Winkler officers had knowledge of an abandoned vehicle located the day prior and reported stolen in Nova Scotia. This vehicle was associated to a wanted Nova Scotia man,” the release said.

“The hitchhiker was quickly located, identified and arrested.”

The man from Colchester County was remanded into custody. Police believe he was attempting to cross into the United States.

The man was taken back to Nova Scotia. In addition to the sexual assault charges, he was also charged with motor vehicle theft and failure to comply with an undertaking.

According to police, he has since appeared in Truro Provincial Court, where he was sentenced to nine years in prison for the sexual assault offences and failure to comply with an undertaking. He will reappear in court in relation to the motor vehicle theft later this month.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay declined to say how many counts of sexual assault he was charged with. Police are also not naming the man due to a publication ban and to protect the identity of the victim.