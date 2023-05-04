B.C. company that makes custom guitars is celebrating 20 years

Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver company that makes custom guitars is getting attention from some high-profile clients.

The smell of sawdust hangs in the air as Prestige Guitars has been ramping up production.

“We’re shooting towards 20 a month,” said lead luthier Robert Bustos.

For the past 20 years, Prestige has been building its reputation, and celebrity clientele list.

“Shania Twain, Slash, Devin Townsend. We’ve made guitars for Randy Bachman,” president Mike Kurkdjian told This is BC.

1:48 This is BC: Blind swimmer to cross Strait of Georgia

Vancouver has long been a hotspot for this work. Larrivee Guitars closed its large factory in Vancouver 10 years ago, and a lot of talented luthiers made their next move.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had a great opportunity to learn under a master builder in Jean Larivee and a lot of people sprung out of that and a lot of people stayed in Vancouver,” said Kurkdjian.

Prestige is able to take advantage of the wood that grows in B.C., which is top quality, he explained.

“The Pacific Northwest is really famous for wood. In the industry we call them tone woods,” said Kurkdjian. “Engelmann Spruce, which is more inland, or the Curly Maple, which is what we use.”

1:55 This is BC: A teacher’s gift of music

To celebrate its anniversary, the company has launched a new experience that takes customers through the complete process, from start to finish.

From the kiln room to the curing booth.

“We’re trying to make it as much of an heirloom that you can pass along, as a work of art you can enjoy and a functional instrument,” said Kurkdjian.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, Prestige has sold over 10,000 guitars to musicians, casual players and collectors.

Many of them have unique designs, which sometimes makes it hard to part with after spending so many hours trying to craft the perfect instrument.

“I’ve trained myself not to become too attached and to keep the customer in mind,” Bustos said.