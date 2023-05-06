Watch live: Coronation of King Charles III

The Coronation of King Charles III is here.

For the first time in 70 years, the United Kingdom, Canada and the entire Commonwealth will celebrate a new monarch as 74-year-old Charles is formally crowned King.

Global News’ live coverage of the coronation will begin at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PST) in the video player at the top of this page. You can also get the latest updates from our reporters both on the ground in London and in Canada in the live blog at the bottom of this page.

While Charles’ coronation is expected to be a smaller event than Queen Elizabeth’s, the ceremony is sure to be lavish. The coronation itself starts with a 5:30 a.m. ET procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the international dignitaries expected to be at the coronation.

Story continues below advertisement

The ceremony is expected to begin at 6 a.m. ET, with Charles being crowned at approximately 7 a.m. ET while in the presence of the Stone of Destiny.

After Charles is officially crowned, the procession will depart the abbey and return to Buckingham Palace where there will be a salute from the guard and a balcony appearance with the King and his family at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET.

You’ll be able to watch all of Global News’ live coverage beginning at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PST) on Globalnews.ca, YouTube, Facebook, the Global TV app and Global TV on your TV and your preferred streaming device.