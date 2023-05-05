King Charles’ coronation is hours away. Who’s performing in London and Ottawa?

Send this page to someone via email

The British capital is gearing up for the biggest royal spectacle in 70 years with the coronation of King Charles III.

Delegations from around the world, including Canada, are flying to London to attend the crowning of the new king and queen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in attendance along with other leaders from the Commonwealth nations.

While the main ceremony and procession are scheduled for Saturday at Westminster Abbey, Canada is also preparing to mark the occasion with a number of events planned over the weekend in Ottawa.

Here is a look at the entertainment for the coronation weekend.

Coronation concert

On Sunday, a special coronation concert will be held at Windsor Castle.

The concert is open to the public and will be broadcast on BBC starting at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET).

📸 The stage for the #CoronationConcert New rendered images have been released ahead of the star-studded concert on Sunday 7 May, produced by BBC Studios. Windsor Castle will host the spectacular live concert, with over 100 countries watching from around the world. pic.twitter.com/7Y75WWWeEx — BBC Studios (@bbcstudios) April 30, 2023

While the palace has not released an official list of artists, several big names have confirmed they will be performing. Among them is American singer Lionel Richie, who met Charles during a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters there, Richie said performing at the coronation concert will be a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“Pinch me somebody,” he said. “I’m so excited, I’m a kid at Christmas time.”

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III, left, reacts with U.S. singer Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in celebration of the coronation on May 6. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)

The concert will also feature British boy band Take That which is making a comeback.

Members of the band – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald told the BBC: “This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on! A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new King. We can’t wait.”

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will also take the stage on Sunday, performing a duet alongside Welsh singer Sir Bryan Terfel.

We are pleased to announce that Andrea Bocelli will perform at the #CoronationConcert on Sunday 7th May!

Watch the full celebrations on the @BBCiPlayer.@BBC #CoronationConcert #CoronationOnTheBBC pic.twitter.com/s2x53hQFlz — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) May 1, 2023

U.S. pop artist Katy Perry is on the lineup reported on last month by the BBC. She is an ambassador of the British Asian Trust which was founded by Charles in 2020.

Other well-known artists reportedly expected to appear include Nicole Scherzinger performing alongside Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

Rumours have also been circulating about several musicians reportedly having turned down invitations to play.

Several thousand pairs of tickets were made available via public ballot, which has now closed, according to the Buckingham Palace.

How is Canada marking the coronation?

Canada has a weekend full of activities planned to mark the coronation.

On Saturday at 10 am E.T. an hour-long event will take place at 144 Wellington Street in Ottawa.

“The celebratory event will bring together artists and speakers who reflect the values that Canada and His Majesty share, such as protecting the environment, service to others, and celebrating our country’s diversity,” says a statement from Canadian Heritage.

For more than 50 years, His Majesty #KingCharlesIII has had a close connection to Canada.

On May 6, a celebration to mark #KingCharlesIIICoronation will be held in #Ottawa, and many others will take place across the country!

For details: https://t.co/m3RSSsVOHZ pic.twitter.com/X9Xsv1i1cX — The Crown in Canada (@TheCrownCa) April 24, 2023

Algonquin group Eagle River Singers, slam poet Sabrina Benaim, singer–songwriter Florence K, the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir and traditional music group Inn Echo will be among the performers.

On Saturday and Sunday, Canadians will be able to visit the residence of the Governor General as well as the Rideau Hall grounds, where they can view a recording of the coronation ceremony.

The Peace Tower and other federal buildings will be lit up in emerald green throughout the weekend.

Canada Post will unveil new stamps featuring the King.