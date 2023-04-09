Menu

Canada

King Charles coronation: Details of procession, crown jewels unveiled

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s'
How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s
WATCH: How King Charles III's coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II's – Jan 2, 2023
With less than a month to go until King Charles’ coronation, more details have been released about how the day will unfold and what he and Camilla, soon to be crowned queen, will wear.

The ceremony, which is set for May 6 at Westminster Abbey, will follow a grand procession that will start from Buckingham Palace, officials announced on Sunday.

King Charles and Camilla will travel to the abbey in the Diamond Jubilee Coach pulled by six Windsor Grey horses, according to the palace press release.

It’s the same carriage that was created for Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th anniversary on the throne in 2012.

Read more: Call her Queen Camilla — King Charles’ coronation invitation reveals royal title

The procession will pass by Admiralty Arch and run along Parliament Street before arriving at Westminster Abbey, where the coronation service will kick off at 11 a.m. British time (6 a.m. Eastern).

After the coronation is complete, another procession will follow the same route back to Buckingham Palace.

For that, a heavier Gold State Coach will be drawn by eight horses. That carriage has been used at every coronation since 1831.

To wrap up the day’s festivities, the couple will be greeted upon their return to Buckingham Palace with a royal salute by members from the British armed forces and representatives from Commonwealth militaries followed by three cheers from the assembled service personnel.

Click to play video: '‘Not my King!’: Anti-royal protesters greet Charles and Camilla at York cathedral'
‘Not my King!’: Anti-royal protesters greet Charles and Camilla at York cathedral

What will Charles and Camilla wear?

In addition to the procession routes, the palace also revealed details about the crown jewels that will be on display as the king and queen are crowned.

King Charles will wear a ring composed of a sapphire with a ruby cross set in diamonds.

Read more: How will Canada mark King Charles’ coronation? Details revealed

His orb will be made of gold and divided into three sections with bands of jewels. He will use two different sceptres.

Crown Jewels View image in full screen
FILE – The Koh-i-noor, or “mountain of light,” diamond, set in the Maltese Cross at the front of the crown made for Britain’s late Queen Mother Elizabeth, is seen on her coffin, along with her personal standard, a wreath and a note from her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, as it is drawn to London’s Westminster Hall, April 5, 2002. AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

As per tradition and as previously announced, the king will wear St Edward’s crown at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey.

It is the same crown his mother wore at her coronation in 1953.

Read more: King Charles is getting a ‘Noble’ new horse from Canada. How the royal tradition works

It has a purple velvet cap and an ermine band. The crown’s gold frame is set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.

At the end of the coronation service, Charles will swap that with the Imperial State Crown, which is also fitted with a purple velvet cap and an ermine band and adorned with jewels.

Meanwhile, Camilla’s ring is a ruby in gold setting.

As previously announced, she has chosen to wear Queen Mary’s Crown, which is undergoing some minor changes and additions ahead of the coronation.

Royal Familyking charlesbritish royal familyKing Charles IIICamillaCoronationKing charles coronationCharles and Camillaqueen camillaWhen is the coronation?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

