Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to carry Canada’s flag at King Charles coronation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2023 5:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Royal rehearsals underway for King Charles’ coronation'
Royal rehearsals underway for King Charles’ coronation
WATCH: Royal rehearsals underway for King Charles' coronation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Before astronaut Jeremy Hansen gets a chance to wear Canada’s colours on a flight around the moon next year, he will carry the Canadian flag at the coronation of the country’s new King.

The Prime Minister’s Office released a list of dignitaries and eminent Canadians who will join Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Westminster Abbey this weekend as King Charles is officially crowned.

The list includes Indigenous and youth leaders, astronaut Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons, historian Margaret MacMillan and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer.

Click to play video: 'King Charles coronation: Excitement building in London for royal event'
King Charles coronation: Excitement building in London for royal event

Simon’s itinerary for the trip includes an audience with the King on Thursday at Buckingham Palace, where they will be joined by the leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Metis National Council.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The King was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch in a ceremony in September in Ottawa attended by both Trudeau and Simon.

The prime minister and Governor General also attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year with two former governors general and four former prime ministers.

More on Canada
king charlesKing Charles IIIKing charles coronationCharles coronationKing Charles newsCoronation Dayking charles canadawhat time is coronationcanada king charlesking charles coronation daytime of coronation in canadacanada coronationtrudeau coronation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers