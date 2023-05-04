SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

World

King Charles coronation: How Global News is covering the historic royal event

By Staff Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 8:50 am
King Charles’ reign likely to be about modernizing monarchy: Ipsos VP
On May 6, the United Kingdom and the 56 countries of the Commonwealth — including Canada are getting a new monarch, King Charles III, and Global News will be covering the historic event live online and on TV, streaming platforms and radio.

Taking place at London’s Westminster Abbey, King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, who will become Queen.

Global News’ coverage is set to begin at 5 a.m. ET on all platforms.

You will be able to watch King Charles’ Coronation live on globalnews.ca and follow along with Global News’ digital coverage via a liveblog of the events as they happen.

Our National Online Reporters Michelle Butterfield, Saba Aziz, Sean Boynton and Aaron D’Andrea have been working to bring readers everything they need to know about the coronation in the days leading up to the historic event — whether it’s the pageantry, the spectacle or the history of the proceedings.

Global News will have live coverage of the coronation as the ceremony gets underway, including a live blog and streaming special coverage on GlobalNews.ca.

Global News’ TV special, The Coronation of King Charles III, anchored by Canadian Screen Award winner Dawna Friesen, will cover the coronation in its entirety live from London. Europe Bureau Chief Crystal Goomansingh will be reporting live from Canada Gate.

King Charles coronation: Feelings about the monarchy mixed in the U.K.

The Global News coronation coverage is also viewable on streaming services, including Amazon, Roku, Fire TV, Global TV App, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Samsung and Pluto TV.

As for radio, AM stations — CKNW in Vancouver, QR Calgary AM770, 630 CHED in Edmonton, 680 CJOB, 640 Toronto, 900 CHML in Hamilton and 980 CFPL in London — will be delivering updated news and talk coverage on the coronation of the King throughout the morning.

You can also hear highlights from The Coronation of King Charles III on morning talk shows and in the newscasts at the top and bottom of every hour.

