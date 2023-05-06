IN PHOTOS: The scene-stealing jewels, yawns and opulence of the coronation

King Charles is now officially crowned. London’s coronation, the first in 70 years, saw Charles and his wife, Camilla, take hold of the royal sceptres and crown.
The Royal Family was out in spades, excluding Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who did not take part. King Charles and Camilla both donned capes and purple crowns (Charles’ had over 400 jewels) as the ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey.
Royal dignitaries and heads of state were in attendance, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, as well as celebrities such as Katy Perry.
Story continues below advertisement
After Charles was crowned, the royal procession continued in a parade to Buckingham Palace, complete with golden carriages. A delegation of five Royal Canadian Mounted Police members joined in the parade.
Story continues below advertisement
Once at Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla waved from the balcony as helicopters and Red Arrows jets flew overhead, the latter pouring out the colours white, blue and red.
Story continues below advertisement
The coronation was only the second to be televised, after Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953. Queen Elizabeth died Sept. 8, 2022, bringing the 74-year-old Charles to the throne.
King Charles III is the 40th sovereign to be crowned in Westminster Abbey and the oldest. Elizabeth held the longest reign in British history, lasting 70 years. Prince William is next in line for the throne and at the current age of 40, may not have to wait as long as Charles given his father’s age.
Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, ages nine, eight and five, respectively, were along for the ride Saturday. Louis was caught on camera taking a big yawn, adding to a string of antics from the children over the years and ceremonies.
Not all were in favour of the monarchy continuing, though.
Story continues below advertisement
Protesters also showed up to the coronation holding “Not my King” signs.
The leader of anti-monarchy group Republic was reportedly arrested by London police, along with five others.
Nevertheless and despite drizzly weather, crowds still showed up complete with umbrellas for the historic event.
Comments