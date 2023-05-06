IN PHOTOS: The scene-stealing jewels, yawns and opulence of the coronation

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles is now officially crowned. London’s coronation, the first in 70 years, saw Charles and his wife, Camilla, take hold of the royal sceptres and crown.

The Royal Family was out in spades, excluding Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who did not take part. King Charles and Camilla both donned capes and purple crowns (Charles’ had over 400 jewels) as the ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey.

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation ceremony, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek).

View image in full screen King Charles III wearing the St Edward’s Crown during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP).

View image in full screen King Charles III wearing the St Edward’s Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary’s Crown sit during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP).

Royal dignitaries and heads of state were in attendance, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, as well as celebrities such as Katy Perry.

View image in full screen Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey prior to the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung).

View image in full screen Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Queen Camilla, members of the Royal family and VIP’s gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service. (Dan Charity/pool photo via AP).

View image in full screen Katy Perry leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP).

After Charles was crowned, the royal procession continued in a parade to Buckingham Palace, complete with golden carriages. A delegation of five Royal Canadian Mounted Police members joined in the parade.

View image in full screen The carriage carrying King Charles lll and Queen Camilla proceeds during the Royal Procession following the King’s Coronation, in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

View image in full screen Coldstream Guards stand to attention along The Mall ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Richard Heathcote, Pool via AP).

View image in full screen Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers ride in front of King Charles lll and Queen Camilla’s carriage during the Royal Procession following the King’s Coronation, in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

Once at Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla waved from the balcony as helicopters and Red Arrows jets flew overhead, the latter pouring out the colours white, blue and red.

View image in full screen The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team otherwise known as The Red Arrows fly over Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Richard Heathcote, Pool via AP).

View image in full screen Britain’s King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, following the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/Pool via AP).

The coronation was only the second to be televised, after Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953. Queen Elizabeth died Sept. 8, 2022, bringing the 74-year-old Charles to the throne.

King Charles III is the 40th sovereign to be crowned in Westminster Abbey and the oldest. Elizabeth held the longest reign in British history, lasting 70 years. Prince William is next in line for the throne and at the current age of 40, may not have to wait as long as Charles given his father’s age.

Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, ages nine, eight and five, respectively, were along for the ride Saturday. Louis was caught on camera taking a big yawn, adding to a string of antics from the children over the years and ceremonies.

View image in full screen The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey. Photograph by Richard Pohle.

View image in full screen (left to right) the Duke of Edinburgh, the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence ,the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view a flypast by aircraft. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images).

View image in full screen Britain’s Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis leave Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Gareth Cattermole/Pool Photo via AP).

View image in full screen LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Not all were in favour of the monarchy continuing, though.

Protesters also showed up to the coronation holding “Not my King” signs.

The leader of anti-monarchy group Republic was reportedly arrested by London police, along with five others.

View image in full screen TOPSHOT – A coach carrying Britain’s Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rides past anti-monarchy protesters following the coronation ceremony for Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

View image in full screen LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Police officers take away protesters near to the ‘King’s Procession’, a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London, England. Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Nevertheless and despite drizzly weather, crowds still showed up complete with umbrellas for the historic event.

