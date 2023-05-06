Menu

Lifestyle

The most eye-catching, regal fashion at the coronation of King Charles

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 10:07 am
Guests arrive for the coronation of King Charles. View image in full screen
Guests arrive for the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images
It was a veritable rainbow of fashion on an otherwise grey and rainy coronation day for King Charles III.

A mix of royals, celebrities, world leaders and dignitaries flocked to Westminster Abbey to witness the crowning of Charles and Queen Camilla.

While members of the Royal Family stuck with traditional regalia, the day’s other guests sported cheerful colours and fine fascinators.

Under her regal robe, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, donned an Alexander McQueen ivory silk crepe dress adorned with silver bullion embroidered roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrock motifs — a nod to the nations of the United Kingdom. She also wore a pair of drop-pearl earrings featuring plenty of diamonds, that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte was just like mom in a matching dress with identical motif, and both Kate and Charlotte wore bespoke silver bullion and crystal Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpieces with silver thread work.

Singer Katy Perry turned out in a Vivienne Westwood pink tailored dress with matching waistcoat and tulle fascinator while Dame Emma Thompson shone in an Emilia Wickstead red coat emblazoned with roses — a nod to the national symbol of England.

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden attended with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, both wearing monochromatic outfits, one yellow and one blue, reportedly representative of the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The dress code for the day called for day dresses on the ladies, while men were invited to wear morning coats, suits or uniforms. Many turned out in national dress or decorations and wore insignia important to their countries.

Scroll for a peek at the day’s best looks.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Andrew Milligan / AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. View image in full screen
Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images

Pippa and James Middleton

Pippa and James Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Andrew Milligan / AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

Carole Middleton

Carole Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Andrew Milligan / AFP via Getty Images

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council View image in full screen
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Dan Charity - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Camilla

Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at Westminster Abbey for her and King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Dame Emma Thompson

Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Jane Barlow / Getty Images

Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein

Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Toby Melville / AFP via Getty Images

Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso

Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Toby Melville / AFP via Getty Images

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Toby Melville / AFP via Getty Images

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Odd Andersen / APF via Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Toby Melville / APF via Getty Images

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife, Akshata Murty

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Toby Melville / APF via Getty Images

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Toby Melville / APF via Getty Images

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. View image in full screen
Jacob King / PA Images via Getty Images

Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia

Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Ben Stansall / Getty Images

Akshata Murthy

Akshata Murthy arrives at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Dame Joanna Lumley

Dame Joanna Lumley poses for a photograph as she arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Jane Barlow / AFP via Getty Images

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Phil Nobel / AFP via Getty Images
Guests

Guests laughing as they arrive in Parliament Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and wife Jetsun Pema

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and wife Jetsun Pema arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

Abdullah of Pahang and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah

Abdullah of Pahang and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. View image in full screen
Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. View image in full screen
Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales

Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Phil Nobel / AFP via Getty Images

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani and wife Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani and his wife Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Andy Stenning - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Dan Charity - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Lady Helen Taylor

Lady Helen Taylor arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Karwai Tang / WireImage

King Letsie III and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho

Lesotho's King Letsie III and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. View image in full screen
Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader (R) and his wife Raquel Arbaje arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Ben Stansall / Getty Images

Filipino President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos and wife Louise Marcos

Filipino President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos (L) and his wife Louise Marcos arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
Ben Stansall / Getty Images
King Charles IIICoronationKing charles coronationqueen camillacoronation fashioncoronation outfitskate middleton coronationking charles coronation fashionKing charles III fashionprincess charlotte coronation
