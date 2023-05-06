The most eye-catching, regal fashion at the coronation of King Charles

Send this page to someone via email

It was a veritable rainbow of fashion on an otherwise grey and rainy coronation day for King Charles III.

A mix of royals, celebrities, world leaders and dignitaries flocked to Westminster Abbey to witness the crowning of Charles and Queen Camilla.

While members of the Royal Family stuck with traditional regalia, the day’s other guests sported cheerful colours and fine fascinators.

Under her regal robe, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, donned an Alexander McQueen ivory silk crepe dress adorned with silver bullion embroidered roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrock motifs — a nod to the nations of the United Kingdom. She also wore a pair of drop-pearl earrings featuring plenty of diamonds, that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte was just like mom in a matching dress with identical motif, and both Kate and Charlotte wore bespoke silver bullion and crystal Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpieces with silver thread work.

Singer Katy Perry turned out in a Vivienne Westwood pink tailored dress with matching waistcoat and tulle fascinator while Dame Emma Thompson shone in an Emilia Wickstead red coat emblazoned with roses — a nod to the national symbol of England.

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden attended with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, both wearing monochromatic outfits, one yellow and one blue, reportedly representative of the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The dress code for the day called for day dresses on the ladies, while men were invited to wear morning coats, suits or uniforms. Many turned out in national dress or decorations and wore insignia important to their countries.

Scroll for a peek at the day’s best looks.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales

Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

Pippa and James Middleton

Pippa and James Middleton

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron

Carole Middleton

Carole Middleton

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla

Dame Emma Thompson

Dame Emma Thompson

Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein

Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein

Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso

Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko

Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife, Akshata Murty

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife, Akshata Murty

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark

Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia

Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia

Akshata Murthy

Akshata Murthy

Dame Joanna Lumley

Dame Joanna Lumley

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales

Guests

Guests

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and wife Jetsun Pema

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and wife Jetsun Pema

Abdullah of Pahang and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah

Abdullah of Pahang and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco

Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor

Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani and wife Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani and wife Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

13:00 Coronation of King Charles III: Prince Harry enters Westminster Abbey

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Lady Helen Taylor

Lady Helen Taylor

King Letsie III and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho

King Letsie III and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje

Filipino President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos and wife Louise Marcos

Filipino President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos and wife Louise Marcos