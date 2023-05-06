The most eye-catching, regal fashion at the coronation of King Charles

While members of the Royal Family stuck with traditional regalia, the day’s other guests sported cheerful colours and fine fascinators.
Under her regal robe, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, donned an Alexander McQueen ivory silk crepe dress adorned with silver bullion embroidered roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrock motifs — a nod to the nations of the United Kingdom. She also wore a pair of drop-pearl earrings featuring plenty of diamonds, that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Princess Charlotte was just like mom in a matching dress with identical motif, and both Kate and Charlotte wore bespoke silver bullion and crystal Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpieces with silver thread work.
Singer Katy Perry turned out in a Vivienne Westwood pink tailored dress with matching waistcoat and tulle fascinator while Dame Emma Thompson shone in an Emilia Wickstead red coat emblazoned with roses — a nod to the national symbol of England.
First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden attended with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, both wearing monochromatic outfits, one yellow and one blue, reportedly representative of the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
The dress code for the day called for day dresses on the ladies, while men were invited to wear morning coats, suits or uniforms. Many turned out in national dress or decorations and wore insignia important to their countries.
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
Pippa and James Middleton
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron
Carole Middleton
Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden
Queen Camilla
Dame Emma Thompson
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Letsie III, King of Lesotho, and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife, Akshata Murty
King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania
King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark
Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia
