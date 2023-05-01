Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands of NB Power customers without electricity, mostly in southwestern and central areas

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 1'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 1
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tens of thousands of NB Power customers were without electricity Monday due to an unplanned outage.

As of 3:30 p.m., more than 24,000 customers were without power, according to the NB Power outage map. That number was up to 45,000 earlier in the day.

About 13,000 outages were in the Charlotte southwest area. A further 6,400 were in the Central York Sunbury area, and 3,700 were in Victoria Madawaska.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, NB Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said the majority of customers without power in the Fredericton and Charlotte southwest areas were impacted by an outage in the transmission system.

Trending Now

“Crews are currently on site to investigate and restore power safely and efficiently to customers,” said Couture.

“We are also seeing scattered outages due to high winds and significant rain in certain areas which crews are addressing at this time.”

The estimated restoration time for most of the impacted areas are between 4 and 6 p.m.

More on Canada
Power OutagePowerNB PowerNew Brunswick PowerNew Brunswick Power Outagenb power outagetransmission systemunplanned power outage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers