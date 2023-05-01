Thousands of NB Power customers without electricity, mostly in southwestern and central areas

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of NB Power customers were without electricity Monday due to an unplanned outage.

As of 3:30 p.m., more than 24,000 customers were without power, according to the NB Power outage map. That number was up to 45,000 earlier in the day.

About 13,000 outages were in the Charlotte southwest area. A further 6,400 were in the Central York Sunbury area, and 3,700 were in Victoria Madawaska.

We are aware of outages impacting customers in various areas across the province. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes. Please go to https://t.co/sKpLVEWlIa to report an outage. — NB Power (@NB_Power) May 1, 2023

In a statement, NB Power spokesperson Dominique Couture said the majority of customers without power in the Fredericton and Charlotte southwest areas were impacted by an outage in the transmission system.

“Crews are currently on site to investigate and restore power safely and efficiently to customers,” said Couture.

“We are also seeing scattered outages due to high winds and significant rain in certain areas which crews are addressing at this time.”

The estimated restoration time for most of the impacted areas are between 4 and 6 p.m.