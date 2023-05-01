Aerosmith 2023 farewell tour dates: Band says ‘Peace Out,’ starting in Sept.

Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate the rock band’s 50-plus years together.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday the dates for their farewell tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end Jan. 26 in Montreal.
“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said.
Perry said the group, with frontman Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer and guitarist Brad Whitford, learned from the staging and production from their recent Las Vegas residency shows.
Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.
“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry said. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.”
Tyler and Perry said the band is looking forward to digging into their lengthy catalog of the group’s rock classics including Crazy, Janie’s Got a Gun and Livin’ on the Edge.
Over the years, Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for Walk This Way.
Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride.
“We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour,” Tyler said in a statement to The Associated Press. His Pandora’s Box reference calls out Aerosmith’s 1991 three-disc compilation album that covered the band’s output from the 1970s to the early 1980s.
“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready,” Tyler added.
The band said Kramer decided to not take part in the current dates on the upcoming tour. He’s still a part of the group, but the drummer has been on leave to “focus his attention on his family and health” since their Vegas residency last year. Drummer John Douglas will continue to play in his place.
Perry called Kramer their brother. The band said his “legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Before the 40-date tour wraps, Perry said other cities domestically and internationally could be added.
“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” he said. “But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”
Concert Dates (Canadian dates bolded)
09-02 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09-06 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
09-09 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena
09-12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
09-15 Chicago, IL – United Center
09-18 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
09-21 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09-24 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
09-27 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
10-11 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
10-14 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10-17 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10-20 Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
10-23 Austin, TX – Moody Center
10-26 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
10-29 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11-01 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena
11-04 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
11-07 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11-10 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
11-13 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11-16 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
11-19 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11-22 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
11-25 Portland, OR – Moda Center
11-28 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12-01 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
12-04 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
12-07 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
12-10 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
12-28 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
12-31 Boston, MA – TD Garden
01-04 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
01-07 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
01-10 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
01-13 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
01-16Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
01-19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
01-23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
01-26 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
