Education

Toronto District School Board votes to develop anti-Islamophobia strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2023 11:50 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leads a march to end islamophobia in memory of the Afzaal family in London, Ont. on Sunday, June 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leads a march to end islamophobia in memory of the Afzaal family in London, Ont. on Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
The Toronto District School Board has voted to develop an anti-Islamophobia strategy.

It says the new strategy will build on its broader Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism policy, which addresses all forms of hate and discrimination.

The Council of Agencies Serving South Asians says the motion that passed unanimously Wednesday will commit TDSB staff to developing and implementing a plan aimed at affirming Muslim identities and tackling Islamophobia.

The organization’s executive director Samya Hasan says they have asked for the strategy to include training, a review of hiring practices, a curriculum review and mental health supports for Muslim students and teachers.

Hasan says it should also include mechanisms to engage Muslim communities in the strategy’s development and implementation, as well as accountability measures.

The TDSB’s move comes after the Peel District School board released an anti-Islamophobia strategy in January.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

