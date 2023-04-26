Menu

Crime

Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines seized in Vernon raid

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 1:45 pm
A Wednesday morning police raid of a Vernon home resulted in the seizure of a wide range of drugs.

Vernon Mounties executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3500-block of 24th Avenue  at around 7 a.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation.

“A shotgun, airsoft gun, and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamines were seized by police,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Six people were found inside the residence and arrested at the time the warrant was executed.”

Two people remain in police custody following the bust and RCMP said they will likely be released pending further investigation.

Once the investigation has been completed,  it will be submitted for a comprehensive charge review.

