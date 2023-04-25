Roommate choked and punched during dispute: Guelph police

A 38-year-old Guelph man is facing charges after being involved a fight with his roommate.
Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Guelph police said they were called to an apartment building on Westwood Road.
They said the victim told authorities he was in the bathroom when the accused grabbed him from behind in a chokehold.
He was able to fight him off but fell to the floor grasping for breath.
As the victim stood up, police said the roommate punched him in the mouth while holding a beer can.
Trending Now
The beer can reportedly split the victim’s lip, causing it to bleed heavily, but he didn’t require medical attention.
The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
He was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
More on Crime
- Parole Board says measures needed to ‘protect society’ as Canadian terrorism convict is released
- A pride flag was set on fire at a N.S. high school. The community is speaking out
- Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in woman’s death south of Montreal
- One of Quebec’s most wanted alleged criminals arrested for murder, kidnapping
Comments