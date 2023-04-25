Menu

Crime

Roommate choked and punched during dispute: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 10:51 am
Police said two roommates got involved in a dispute on Monday night at an apartment building on Westwood Road. The accused faces assault charges.
Police said two roommates got involved in a dispute on Monday night at an apartment building on Westwood Road. The accused faces assault charges. Guelph police
A 38-year-old Guelph man is facing charges after being involved a fight with his roommate.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Guelph police said they were called to an apartment building on Westwood Road.

They said the victim told authorities he was in the bathroom when the accused grabbed him from behind in a chokehold.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife on roommate

He was able to fight him off but fell to the floor grasping for breath.

As the victim stood up, police said the roommate punched him in the mouth while holding a beer can.

The beer can reportedly split the victim’s lip, causing it to bleed heavily, but he didn’t require medical attention.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man charged after teen threatened with knife

The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

GuelphGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeWestwood Roadguelph fightRoommate dispute
