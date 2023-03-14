Guelph, Ont. man charged after teen threatened with knife

Guelph police say an 18-year-old man has been charged after a teenage girl was threatened with a knife after a home was egged on Monday.
Local authorities said a 14-year-old girl and her two friends egged a house on York Road and Victoria Road at around 9:30 p.m.
The three girls were then reportedly followed to a nearby convenience store, where they went to purchase more eggs and were confronted by the man living at the house.
While the man was yelling at her, police said the girl saw him holding a knife in his hand. Then the victim was able to get away from him and call 911.
They said officers arrested the man at the residence.
The accused has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He’s scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Guelph on April 28.
- Driver to face charges of dangerous driving causing death in ‘horrific’ Amqui, Que. crash
- U.S. man says he used moose antler to ‘finish off’ child sex offender
- $50K reward offered for capture of Toronto murder suspect on Canada’s ‘most wanted’ list
- Crash that killed 2 pedestrians in Amqui, Quebec appears intentional, police say
Comments