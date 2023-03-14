Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. man charged after teen threatened with knife

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 14, 2023 12:08 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say an 18-year-old man has been charged after a teenage girl was threatened with a knife after a home was egged on Monday.

Local authorities said a 14-year-old girl and her two friends egged a house on York Road and Victoria Road at around 9:30 p.m.

The three girls were then reportedly followed to a nearby convenience store, where they went to purchase more eggs and were confronted by the man living at the house.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife on roommate

While the man was yelling at her, police said the girl saw him holding a knife in his hand. Then the victim was able to get away from him and call 911.

Trending Now

They said officers arrested the man at the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police charge 2 people in separate knife incidents in Guelph

The accused has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He’s scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Guelph on April 28.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeKnifeThreatGuelph teenknife pulled
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers