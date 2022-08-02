Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife on roommate

Guelph police say the altercation began over who was doing chores before it escalated to physical and verbal threats.
By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 5:52 pm
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph, Ont., man is facing charges after an argument with a roommate escalated.

Officers with Guelph Police Service were called to a home just before noon on Sunday in the area of Gordon Street and Hands Drive.

A woman told authorities she had an argument with the man over chores, when he reportedly pulled out a folding knife and held it close to her throat before uttering death threats.

Read more: Altercation in a ride-sharing vehicle leads to assault charges for Guelph teen

Officers seized the folding knife and found the man still inside the home.

Trending Stories

The 45-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

He is out with an Aug. 30 court date.

Click to play video: 'Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Toronto' Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Toronto
Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Toronto – Jul 20, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagKnife tagThreats tagArgument tagRoommate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers