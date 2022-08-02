Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife on roommate

A Guelph, Ont., man is facing charges after an argument with a roommate escalated.
Officers with Guelph Police Service were called to a home just before noon on Sunday in the area of Gordon Street and Hands Drive.
A woman told authorities she had an argument with the man over chores, when he reportedly pulled out a folding knife and held it close to her throat before uttering death threats.
Officers seized the folding knife and found the man still inside the home.
The 45-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon and uttering threats.
He is out with an Aug. 30 court date.
