Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife on roommate

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Guelph, Ont., man is facing charges after an argument with a roommate escalated.

Officers with Guelph Police Service were called to a home just before noon on Sunday in the area of Gordon Street and Hands Drive.

A woman told authorities she had an argument with the man over chores, when he reportedly pulled out a folding knife and held it close to her throat before uttering death threats.

Officers seized the folding knife and found the man still inside the home.

The 45-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

He is out with an Aug. 30 court date.

1:53 Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Toronto Police seek to identify suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Toronto – Jul 20, 2022