Crime

Altercation in a ride-sharing vehicle leads to assault charges for Guelph teen

Police say the accused tried to get another teen out of the car by kicking the vehicle. The driver was allegedly kicked in the head after trying to intervene.
By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 29, 2022 11:56 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service crest. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 15-year-old girl is facing assault charges resulting from an altercation on Wednesday night.

Authorities allege the teen was trying to get into a fight with another girl outside of a house just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Victoria and Woodlawn roads.

They say the girl started slapping and kicking a ride-share vehicle that they were in when the second girl wouldn’t come out of the car.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Police investigating assault of girl and dog in east end Guelph neighbourhood

The man driving the car reportedly got out to prevent further damage and was struck in the head. Police say he did not require medical attention.

The accused turned herself in on Thursday.

She has also been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

