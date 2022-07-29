Altercation in a ride-sharing vehicle leads to assault charges for Guelph teen

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 15-year-old girl is facing assault charges resulting from an altercation on Wednesday night.

Authorities allege the teen was trying to get into a fight with another girl outside of a house just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Victoria and Woodlawn roads.

They say the girl started slapping and kicking a ride-share vehicle that they were in when the second girl wouldn’t come out of the car.

The man driving the car reportedly got out to prevent further damage and was struck in the head. Police say he did not require medical attention.

The accused turned herself in on Thursday.

She has also been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.