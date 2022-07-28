Menu

Crime

Police investigating assault of girl and dog in east end Guelph neighbourhood

Police are looking for a man in his 20s who they say grabbed a girl by the collar and shoved her into a lightpost, then punched a dog in the back.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 28, 2022 4:51 pm
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are trying to track down a suspect after an apparent assault on a youth and her dog.

The incident occurred sometime between 8 and 8:30 Thursday morning near the intersection of Grange and Stevenson Streets.

Investigators say a man approached the youth, grabbed her by the collar of her shirt, and pushed her into a nearby light post.

The man then reportedly punched the dog on the back just below its head.

The suspect fled the area on foot heading east.

Police say neither the youth or the dog required medical attention

The suspect is described as about 20 years of age, with black or dark brown shoulder-length hair with droopy eyes.

Investigators say he was also unsteady on his feet, and was wearing a hoodie with red and yellow horizontal stripes, a black hood and a small lion logo on the back, and purple shoes.

Anyone with any information on this alleged assault is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

