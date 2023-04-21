Menu

Politics

B.C. communities should be able to make own bylaws against hard drug use says BC United

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 8:25 pm
It's been almost two years since the U.S. State of Oregon made history with a law decriminalizing personal-use possession of certain drugs. View image in full screen
The BC United party thinks municipalities across the province should be able to make their own bylaws about drug use in public. Global News
BC United is calling on the province to allow municipalities to make their own bylaws surrounding hard drug use in public spaces.

The City of Kamloops, B.C., recently introduced a motion to restrict drug consumption in public parks.

The City of Penticton in the Okanagan is also pressing forward with a proposed bylaw that would ban the consumption of illicit drugs in public places.

“They could have implemented a province-wide strategy to help municipalities and we could have used that to guide people to services as well,” Elenore Sturko with BC United told Global News.

“You could have considered a provincial ticketing system. What you have now is a patchwork and municipalities considering their own bylaws.”

Read more: Penticton among B.C. cities looking to limit public drug use amid decriminalization

B.C. has embarked on a three-year experiment with the decriminalization of small quantities of certain illegal drugs without criminal penalty.

Hard drugs are still banned on school grounds and at child-care facilities but parks are exempt.

Click to play video: 'City of Campbell River bans drugs on public property'
City of Campbell River bans drugs on public property

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas has proposed a bylaw that would add playgrounds and areas around parks frequented by kids to the list of locations where drug possession is still banned.

Trending Now

Earlier this year, Campbell River passed, then withdrew, a pair of bylaws that would have banned public consumption of illicit drugs and imposed a fine of up to $200.

Those bylaws faced a court challenge from the Pivot Legal Society, which argued the proposal undermined the purpose of decriminalizing people who use drugs and could force them underground where they were at higher risk of a fatal overdose.

“Criminalizing public drug use will not stop people from using drugs—it will just make it more dangerous. In this way, the bylaws mimic the harms of criminalization and frustrate the aims of decriminalization,” the group said in a statement after the Campbell River bylaws were repealed.

drug useBylawsBC UnitedMunicipal BylawsBC bylawsBC drug use bylawsBC drug use in publicDug use public
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

