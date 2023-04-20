Child pornography, interference charges follow sex assault probe: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Regina men are facing several charges following a sexual assault investigation.

Matthew Krohn and David Krohn, both 36 years old, were charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and child pornography.

On April 12, the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, the Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit, and the Regina Police Service’s vice unit entered an investigation in which a person under the age of 16 was the victim.

“The investigation revealed that the victim had been sexually assaulted by two male suspects over a period of several years,” police stated. “On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, police arrested the two suspects.”

Both men made their first appearances on the charges in provincial Court on Wednesday.

Matthew Krohn’s next appearance in provincial court is set for Monday at 2 p.m., while David Krohn’s next appearance is Tuesday at 2 p.m.