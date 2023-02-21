Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges after ICE investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 10:09 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
A Saskatoon man is facing child pornography charges after ICE began an investigation in February. File / Global News
A Saskatoon resident is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began an investigation in February.

Officers executed a search warrant on a Saskatoon home on Thursday and seized electronic devices.

Arwin James Alcantara, 22, was charged Sunday with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Trending Now

Alcantara was released with multiple conditions, with his next court date set for March 13.

Wave of sextortion cases sees law enforcement agencies send out joint warnings
