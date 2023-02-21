Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges after ICE investigation

A Saskatoon resident is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began an investigation in February.
Officers executed a search warrant on a Saskatoon home on Thursday and seized electronic devices.
Read more: 2 Edmonton convicted child sex offenders facing new charges
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Arwin James Alcantara, 22, was charged Sunday with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Trending Now
Alcantara was released with multiple conditions, with his next court date set for March 13.
Comments