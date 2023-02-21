Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges after ICE investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saskatoon resident is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began an investigation in February.

Officers executed a search warrant on a Saskatoon home on Thursday and seized electronic devices.

Arwin James Alcantara, 22, was charged Sunday with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Alcantara was released with multiple conditions, with his next court date set for March 13.