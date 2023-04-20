Menu

Ostapchuk scores OT winner, Winnipeg Ice get Game 4 win to even series with Moose Jaw

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 12:09 am
The Winnipeg Ice and Moose Jaw Warriors playoff series is now down to a best-of-three.

Zack Ostapchuk scored 11:56 into overtime and the Ice defeated the Warriors 3-2 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series Wednesday night in Moose Jaw to even things at two games apiece.

It was Ostapchuk’s sixth of the playoffs, as he tapped in a pass from Zach Benson on the powerplay.

Vladislav Shilo opened the scoring for the Ice 8:22 into the first period, with his second goal in as many games, but the Warriors responded later in the period on a goal from Martin Rysavy.

The Ice scored the lone goal of the second period as Matthew Savoie put in his eighth of the playoffs 50 seconds into the middle frame, but the Warriors tied it up again 1:22 into the third period on a goal from Jagger Firkus.

Ice defenceman Ben Zloty picked up three assists.

Read more: Winnipeg Ice blown out by Moose Jaw, trail second-round series 2-1

Winnipeg forward Evan Friesen missed Game 4 while serving the second and final game of his two-game suspension for a check to the head in Game 2.

Read more: Winnipeg Ice strike first in 2nd round playoff series against Moose Jaw

The series now returns to Winnipeg for Game 5 on Saturday at the Wayne Fleming Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 pm.

