Winnipeg Ice blown out by Moose Jaw, trail second-round series 2-1

In a season where almost everything has gone right, the Winnipeg Ice are now in the midst of some adversity.

The Ice were pounded on the road by the Moose Jaw Warriors 8-4 in Game 3 of the WHL Eastern Conference semifinal series and now trail the series 2-1.

It was the most goals the Ice had allowed in one game this season, and it was also their largest loss.

Winnipeg scored the game’s first two goals, in an 11-second span in the first period, as Zack Ostapchuk and Briley Wood scored at the 7:07 and 7:18 mark of the first frame to give the Ice the 2-0 lead.

But Moose Jaw would score the next three in the first period, driving Ice goalie Daniel Hauser from the game, before Vladislav Shilo’s first of the playoffs for Winnipeg tied the game at three after the first.

But the Warriors scored two more in the second and three more in the third.

Lynden Lakovic and Jagger Firkus scored two goals each for the Warriors, while Brayden Yager had four assists.

Josh Medernach would add the other goal for Winnipeg.

Game 4 of the series goes Wednesday night in Moose Jaw.

