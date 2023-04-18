Menu

Crime

Police ask for help identifying woman’s remains found in South Point Douglas area

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 12:38 pm
Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit Sgt. Wade MacDonald issued a plea to the public on Tuesday for information that could help identify the remains of a 20-year-old woman discovered near the Red Riverbank on Saturday. When asked if the victim may have been experiencing homelessness, MacDonald stated "no stone will be left unturned."
Winnipeg Police are turning to the public for help in identifying an unknown woman whose remains were found in the South Point Douglas neighbourhood over the weekend.

The partial remains were found Saturday afternoon along the Red Riverbank and on Tuesday, police confirmed the remains are believed to be a woman older than 20.

Sgt. Wade McDonald of the Winnipeg police homicide unit says the incident is being looked at as a stand-alone event as there is no information to suggest it is linked to any other investigation.

Investigators describe the woman as between 5’0″ and 5’5″ with a slight build.

Police say she had short dark hair, both ears double pierced, a C-section scar, and no upper or lower teeth, which they believe to be previously missing.

McDonald says no stone is being left unturned in this case and the investigation so far has been quite detailed and lengthy.

“We’re hopefully going to be using several tools, DNA is a factor, a very important piece of the puzzle.”

Anyone with information that may assist investigators in identifying the victim are asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508

CrimeManitobaWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeHomicide InvestigationWPSPoint Douglas
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

