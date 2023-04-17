Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No identification yet for human remains found in Point Douglas, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 1:13 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they’re looking into the discovery of human remains near Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m., and as of Monday morning, said they haven’t been able to confirm any details about the person’s identity, although a post-mortem exam is pending.

Read more: Human remains found in field identified as Ebb and Flow First Nation woman, 53

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'RCMP ask for tips after discovery of human remains in western Manitoba'
RCMP ask for tips after discovery of human remains in western Manitoba

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceHomicide InvestigationHomicide Unithuman remains foundWinnipeg homicide investigators
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers