No identification yet for human remains found in Point Douglas, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say they’re looking into the discovery of human remains near Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m., and as of Monday morning, said they haven’t been able to confirm any details about the person’s identity, although a post-mortem exam is pending.

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

