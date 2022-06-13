Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Human remains found in field identified as Ebb and Flow First Nation woman, 53

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 2:39 pm
RCMP Red River North detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Red River North detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have announced the discovery of human remains, found in a field in the West St. Paul municipality just north of Winnipeg on the afternoon of June 6.

Police said they were called to the site, east of Highway 8 near Grassmere Road, where they found the remains of a woman who was 40-50 years old.

Further investigation has identified the woman as 53-year-old Lori Ann Mancheese of Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Read more: Human remains found in the RM of Woodlands, say Manitoba RCMP

RCMP continue to investigate while waiting for autopsy results, but currently aren’t considering Mancheese’s death to be criminal in nature.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police Investigate Edison Avenue Remains' Police Investigate Edison Avenue Remains
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba RCMP tagBody Found tagHuman Remains tagHighway 8 tagEbb and Flow First Nation tagRed River North RCMP tagRM of West St. Paul tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers