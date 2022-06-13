Human remains found in field identified as Ebb and Flow First Nation woman, 53

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have announced the discovery of human remains, found in a field in the West St. Paul municipality just north of Winnipeg on the afternoon of June 6.

Police said they were called to the site, east of Highway 8 near Grassmere Road, where they found the remains of a woman who was 40-50 years old.

Further investigation has identified the woman as 53-year-old Lori Ann Mancheese of Ebb and Flow First Nation.

RCMP continue to investigate while waiting for autopsy results, but currently aren’t considering Mancheese’s death to be criminal in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

