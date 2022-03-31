Human remains found in the RM of Woodlands, say Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Stonewall RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the rural municipality of Woodlands.

Police were called when the remains were found near Road 79 North in the municipality north of Winnipeg around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Last night, Stonewall #rcmpmb received a report of found human remains near Road 79 North, in the RM of Woodlands. Investigators, along with an anthropologist, are currently on site conducting a search of the area. The identity of the remains is unknown. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/ITDa0CmwMC — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 31, 2022

Investigators say the identity of the remains is unknown and police haven’t said whether or not foul play is suspected.

Police remained at the site Thursday searching the area with help from the RCMP’s forensic identification services and anthropology team.