Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found in the RM of Woodlands, say Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 6:26 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
Stonewall RCMP say human remains were found near Road 79 North in the RM of Woodlands Wednesday. Global News

Stonewall RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the rural municipality of Woodlands.

Read more: Toddler hit and killed by truck on farm: Pembina Valley RCMP

Police were called when the remains were found near Road 79 North in the municipality north of Winnipeg around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the identity of the remains is unknown and police haven’t said whether or not foul play is suspected.

Trending Stories

Read more: Sleepy would-be thief arrested by RCMP Manitoba after getting stuck in gravel pit

Police remained at the site Thursday searching the area with help from the RCMP’s forensic identification services and anthropology team.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crime tagHuman Remains tagManitoba crime tagStonewall tagStonewall RCMP tagRM of Woodlands tagStonewall Man. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers