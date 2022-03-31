Human remains found in the RM of Woodlands, say Manitoba RCMP

Stonewall RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the rural municipality of Woodlands.
Police were called when the remains were found near Road 79 North in the municipality north of Winnipeg around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say the identity of the remains is unknown and police haven’t said whether or not foul play is suspected.
Police remained at the site Thursday searching the area with help from the RCMP’s forensic identification services and anthropology team.
