Video link
Headline link
Canada

Kitchener council approves new developments in Williamsburg, Centreville-Chicopee

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 11:38 am
The development in – Williamsburg Town Centre. View image in full screen
The development in – Williamsburg Town Centre. City of Kitchener
Kitchener city council on Monday night approved two new developments that will create stacked houses and rental units.

The developments are located at opposite ends of the city, with one being in the Williamsburg neighbourhood and the other in the Centreville-Chicopee area.

The project in Williamsburg, which is being developed by Schlegel Urban Developments Corp., will offer 32 two- and three-bedroom rental units.

These will be located in the Williamsburg Town Centre at 265 Cotton Grass St.

The units in Centreville-Chicopee will be stacked townhouses, which will replace the vacant home and garage currently located on the land.

Klondike Homes is behind the plan which will be at the corner of King Street East and Morrison Road.

Kitchener newsKitchener City CouncilCentreville ChicopeeKitchener housingSchlegel Urban DevelopmentsWilliamsburg KitchenerKlondike homes
