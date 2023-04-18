Kitchener council approves new developments in Williamsburg, Centreville-Chicopee

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener city council on Monday night approved two new developments that will create stacked houses and rental units.

The developments are located at opposite ends of the city, with one being in the Williamsburg neighbourhood and the other in the Centreville-Chicopee area.

The project in Williamsburg, which is being developed by Schlegel Urban Developments Corp., will offer 32 two- and three-bedroom rental units.

These will be located in the Williamsburg Town Centre at 265 Cotton Grass St.

The units in Centreville-Chicopee will be stacked townhouses, which will replace the vacant home and garage currently located on the land.

Klondike Homes is behind the plan which will be at the corner of King Street East and Morrison Road.