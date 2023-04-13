Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

UWaterloo’s Innovation Arena in downtown Kitchener to help hundreds of businesses grow

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 1:01 pm
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, angel investor Mike Stork, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, University of Waterloo president Vivek Goel and MP Bardish Chagger stand before the new Innovation Arena in downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, angel investor Mike Stork, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, University of Waterloo president Vivek Goel and MP Bardish Chagger stand before the new Innovation Arena in downtown Kitchener. University of Waterloo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario government announced that it is chipping in $7.5 million toward establishing the University of Waterloo’s new Innovation Arena.

The 90,000-square-foot facility will have a focus on the life sciences sector and will also feature a health-tech incubator and a small business centre.

Read more: Gaming the game — Ontario professor has advice on how to win Tim Hortons Roll Up the Rim

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was among the dozens of politicians on hand Thursday at the groundbreaking event for the new facility.

“When complete, this new space right behind me will be a hub for innovation, a place for businesses to connect with researchers and community partners,” Ford said.

“It will accelerate the development and commercialization of made-in-Ontario technologies.”

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has also provided another $10 million, while further funding was provided by the City of Kitchener as well as through donations.

The incubator will be located in downtown Kitchener and will offer labs for research and development as well as shared office space.

Trending Now

Velocity, the University of Waterloo’s entrepreneurship program, is set to move into the building upon completion, as will the Waterloo Region Small Business Centre.

Read more: ‘A piece of home’ — N.S. crochetier’s Maud Lewis-inspired project goes viral

While the Innovation Arena is expected to account for 750 jobs, the university says it will also help 135 businesses while also looking to commercialize 150 new health-related products, services or processes.

Over the last 15 years, Velocity has helped more than 100 companies get established in Ontario while also creating more than 5,000 jobs.

The University of Waterloo says the total value of companies connected to Velocity is $26 billion.

More on Canada
Doug FordKitchener newsWaterloo newsOntario governmentUniversity of WaterlooTech NewsKitchener City CouncilCity of KitchenerFederal govermentOntario tech newsInnovation ArenaInnovation Arena University of Waterloo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers