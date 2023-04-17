Menu

Politics

Media question restrictions apply only to Alberta premier, cabinet ministers say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 5:06 pm
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith makes an announcement at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Calgary, Friday, April 14, 2023. Three Alberta cabinet ministers have confirmed the government’s new media-question restriction policy will apply only to Smith. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith makes an announcement at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Calgary, Friday, April 14, 2023. Three Alberta cabinet ministers have confirmed the government’s new media-question restriction policy will apply only to Smith. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
Three Alberta cabinet ministers say the government’s new question restriction policy for media applies only to Premier Danielle Smith.

Kaycee Madu, Adriana LaGrange and Demetrios Nicolaides took multiple questions at news conferences today.

They also defended Smith’s decision to begin limiting questions from reporters and news outlets from now through the May election campaign.

Read more: Danielle Smith says limiting media questions will allow for more answers

They say they agree with Smith that it’s a busy period and they want to make sure more news outlets get a chance to ask the premier questions.

Smith announced last week that she will take one question per reporter at any given news conference, then changed that on the weekend to one question per news outlet.

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says followup questions are needed in case a politician ducks answering the first one, and the United Conservative Party premier is evading her responsibility as a leader.

Danielle Smith enters unofficial election campaign mode
