SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith says she won’t discuss investigation by Alberta ethics commissioner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 3:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Danielle Smith under ethics commissioner investigation'
Premier Danielle Smith under ethics commissioner investigation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in the hot seat again - facing an investigation by the ethics commissioner. The NDP had previously called for this, alleging Smith abused her office. Sarah Ryan reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Premier Danielle Smith won’t say what she is being investigated for by Alberta’s ethics commissioner.

Smith said she wants to respect the process and it would be inappropriate to comment during an active investigation by ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler.

Smith announced Monday she is being investigated, but Trussler, by law, cannot comment on cases or confirm whether a specific investigation has been launched.

Read more: Alberta ethics commissioner reviewing if Premier Danielle Smith interfered in justice

The investigation comes after the Opposition NDP asked Trussler to investigate the premier’s phone call with Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski about his criminal case tied to a blockade at the Canada-United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., over COVID-19 rules.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester Artur Pawlowski'
Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protester Artur Pawlowski

Smith is heard on the call talking to Pawlowski about his case, detailing internal Crown disputes over how such cases are being handled, and offering to make inquiries on his behalf and report back.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The NDP and legal experts say the United Conservative Party premier has violated the firewall separating politicians from individual court cases, while Smith says she had done nothing wrong because it’s her job to talk to people.

Read more: Timeline of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and controversy over COVID court cases

More on Politics
Alberta politicsAlberta CoronavirusAlberta LegislatureUnited Conservative PartyDanielle SmithCouttsEthics commissionerCoutts border blockadeArtur PawlowskiCrown prosecutorsalberta crown prosecution serviceAlberta ethics commissionerAlberta Crown prosecutorsDanielle Smith ethics commissioner investigation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers