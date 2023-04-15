Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith says limiting media questions will allow for more answers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith enters unofficial election campaign mode'
Danielle Smith enters unofficial election campaign mode
WATCH: The writ has yet to drop but political parties are already in election mode. On Tuesday, UCP leader Danielle Smith held a campaign-style news conference surrounding health care. Saif Kaisar has more from Sherwood Park.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Premier Danielle Smith says there’s no question she welcomes media questions, but says she is imposing limits on those questions in order to provide more answers.

Smith made the comments on her Corus radio call-in show a day after she announced the new policy for media as her United Conservative party ramps up for the May election campaign.

Smith says she will still allow reporters to ask one question, but will not allow the traditional follow-up query.

Such follow-up questions are considered vital to allow reporters to clarify the first answer if necessary and to hold politicians to account if they don’t answer the first question but instead deliver tangentially related talking points.

Read more: Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions

Story continues below advertisement

But Smith says there will be heightened media interest in the election, set to begin May 1, and she wants to ensure as many reporters as possible get to ask questions

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley’s NDP has promised to take as many questions as possible, including follow-ups, adding if Smith doesn’t want to answer questions, she shouldn’t be premier.

Along with limiting questions, Smith also announced this week she will not comment at all on an ongoing investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner.

Click to play video: 'Premier Danielle Smith under ethics commissioner investigation'
Premier Danielle Smith under ethics commissioner investigation

Smith’s office said Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler is trying to determine whether Smith interfered in the administration of justice by talking with the accused about his case before his criminal trial.

Trending Now

In that call, Smith is heard offering to make inquiries on behalf of the accused while telling him the charges against him were politically motivated, adding she shares his concerns with how Crown prosecutors are conducting cases related to COVID-19 measures.

Advertisement
More on Politics
Alberta politicsNDPRachel NotleyUCPProvincial ElectionmediaDanielle SmithEthics commissionerEthics ProbeDanielle Smith Media questions
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers