Record-breaking $64M Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket sold in New Brunswick

Atlantic Lottery is looking for the lucky winner of a ticket worth a record $64 million sold in New Brunswick’s Gloucester County.

In a release, Atlantic Lottery said the ticket is a Gold Ball winner for the April 15 draw of Lotto 6/49. It asked people to check their tickets.

According to Atlantic Lottery spokesperson Molly Cormier, the draw had the largest 6/49 jackpot in nearly seven-and-a-half years, though she noted Lotto Max jackpots have reached higher levels.

The prize is the largest ever in Atlantic Canada, surpassing a $60-million win in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.

In a statement, Cormier said the Gold Ball draw is a relatively new aspect of the Lotto 6/49 game, having been launched in September 2022.

For that draw, a player receives a unique 10-digit Gold Ball draw number, and one number is drawn at random for all Gold Ball draw numbers issued across Canada.

To determine how much is won, she said there is a draw system that has white balls (worth $1 million each) and one gold ball, which goes up in value each draw until one is selected.

“On Saturday night’s draw there were only two white balls left, and the gold ball was worth $64 million – meaning there was a one-in-three opportunity that someone could take home $64 million – hence the excitement across the country, and how excited we are that it was the gold ball was drawn and the jackpot was won in Atlantic Canada,” said Cormier.

Cormier said details about the winner, or winners, will be released as soon as they come forward and go through the prize claims process.

“We have not heard from any potential winners as of right now,” she said.

According to the Atlantic Lottery website, the winning Gold Ball numbers for the April 15 draw are: 93331474-01.

This comes after another recent record-breaking win, after a New Waterford, N.S., woman won $31 million from a ticket she received for her birthday. At the time, it was the biggest prize won in the Maritimes.