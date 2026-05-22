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1 comment

  1. Dee
    May 22, 2026 at 3:59 pm

    I remember wedding gifts being given decades ago, didn’t really think it was still a thing. Most people, myself included have always given money as a wedding present, honestly have not seen anyone bring an actual gift wrapped wedding present, for many years. The cost of weddings these days, I would think the cash gifts given, is put towards the cost of wedding,in full or part, unless someone else other than the couple is footing the bill.

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Canadian couples want money for wedding gifts to buy a home: survey

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 22, 2026 2:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Big cities seeing dip in Canadian housing market'
Business Matters: Big cities seeing dip in Canadian housing market
Canada is seeing a housing price boom in more affordable cities, while more expensive cities are continuing to see prices drop. That's according to a new report from Royal LePage tracking home prices in the first quarter of the year. Nivrita Ganguly has this story and more in Business Matters for April 17, 2026 – Apr 17, 2026
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A recent Royal Lepage survey suggests a large portion of Canadian couples are willing to skip on wedding gifts in favour of cash that might help them purchase a home.

The survey found that nearly eight in 10 (79 per cent) Canadians would “consider requesting money for a down payment on a home as a wedding gift” rather than receiving a traditional wedding gift.

Of those, 37 per cent of respondents said they would “definitely” do this, while 42 per cent said “maybe.”

Among respondents who are already married, 57 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift, while 10 per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

When looking back at their own wedding, more than half (55 per cent) of married respondents said they would have “forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.”

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Eighty-two per cent also said they would do the same right now.

Click to play video: 'It’s now easier to buy a home in 12 of 13 major cities: report'
It’s now easier to buy a home in 12 of 13 major cities: report

In British Columbia, respondents said they are the most likely to request financial contributions toward a down payment in place of other wedding gifts.

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In comparison, those in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec are less likely to do the same.

A February 2026 report by Equifax Canada found that Canadians took on more mortgage debt in 2025, equalling close to $2 trillion.

This is an increase of 2.6 per cent compared to February 2024.

BMO’s Annual Retirement Survey also found in February 2026 that on average, Canadian couples say they need $1.7 million in savings to be able to retire comfortably. This figure rose from $1.54 million in the previous year’s survey.

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This means each person in a couple would have to have around $850,000 to reach that goal.

In addition, a March 2026 H&R Block Canada survey suggested that financial circumstances can be part of why Canadians stay in relationships.

The data found that 73 per cent of Canadians believe that “many people stay together in marriage or in common law relationships for financial reasons.”

Eighty per cent of Canadians said life is more affordable in a relationship versus being single.

Nearly one in four (23 per cent) of surveyed Canadians also said they like the idea of a “five-year renewable relationship contract” instead of getting married.

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