Atlantic Lottery to reveal winner of record-breaking $31-million jackpot in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Atlantic Lottery is set to introduce the winner of its record-breaking $31 million Lotto Max draw, more than a month after the jackpot was announced.

The winning ticket for the Jan. 31 draw was sold in New Waterford, N.S. On Feb. 1, Atlantic Lottery said it was looking for the lucky winner and asked people to check their tickets.

At the time, Atlantic Lottery spokesperson Greg Weston said the ticket is the largest-ever lottery win in Nova Scotia and the Maritimes.

He noted the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.

“Handing out giant cheques is the most exciting thing we do at Atlantic Lottery and when it’s for a prize this big it definitely turns the excitement up to a whole new level,” Weston said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Atlantic Lottery said it will reveal the winner during an event in Cape Breton at 11 a.m.

The event will be live streamed on this page.