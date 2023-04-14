Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw has largest jackpot in 7.5 years

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 10:18 am
Click to play video: '‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win'
‘Pretty surreal’: Vancouver Island man on $55-million lottery win
WATCH ABOVE: Scott Gurney from Sidney, B.C., shares where he was when he discovered he had won the $55-million Lotto Max draw. BCLC awarded the Vancouver Island man the largest prize ever won from a ticket on Tuesday.  – Apr 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw has the game’s largest jackpot in nearly seven-and-a-half years.

The Gold Ball jackpot stands at $64 million, matching the largest-ever Lotto 6/49 prize which was $64 million, won in the Oct. 17, 2015 draw by a woman in Mississauga.

Saturday’s draw has two white balls and one gold ball remaining for the Gold Ball jackpot, meaning if a ticket is drawn for the Gold Ball, there is a one-in-three chance of taking home $64 million, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said.

The Classic Draw, meanwhile, stands at its fixed $5 million.

The Lotto 6/49 format changed in September, with the main “Classic Draw” — where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick — fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘I couldn’t function’: Toronto-area siblings win Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, became the Gold Ball Draw.

The Gold Ball Draw guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said. The Gold Ball jackpot continues to grow by $2 million in each draw until it is drawn and won.

It starts with 30 balls, 29 white representing a $1 million prize and one gold, representing the jackpot.

Trending Now

If a white ball is drawn, the guaranteed $1 million prize is won and that ball is removed while the jackpot grows by $2 million. The process continues until the gold ball is drawn and the jackpot is won.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’'
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
LotteryOlgLotto 6-49Lotto 6/49 jackpotgold ballLotto 6/49 Gold Balllotto 649 gold ballgold ball jackpot
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers