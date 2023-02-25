N.B. man wins $1M from Atlantic Lotto Gold Ball draw

A New Brunswick man is $1 million richer after he won an Atlantic Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw.
In a news release, Atlantic Lottery said Clarence Gallant of Shediac, N.B., had a hard time believing he’d won at first.
It said his partner Diane checked their tickets – purchased from a Circle K in Shediac – following the Feb. 18 Lotto 6-49 draw.
“She screamed, Sunday afternoon, ‘I think we won,’” Gallant said in the release. “I said, ‘Don’t do that to me, it’s too hard on my heart.’”
Read more: $31 million Lotto Max ticket sold in New Waterford, record prize for N.S.
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
After checking the ticket twice more, then having her son check, “the reality of their big win started to sink in,” the release said.
Clarence said his heart “was pounding like you wouldn’t believe.”
According to Atlantic Lottery, 6-49 draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, with two multi-million-dollar jackpots available to be won.
“The classic jackpot is always set at $5 million and the Gold Ball jackpot starts at $10 million and can grow past $60 million,” the release said.
“The Gold Ball draw guarantees a winning ticket on every draw, with the winner taking home $1 million if a white ball is drawn or the growing Gold Ball jackpot when a gold ball is drawn.”
It said a white ball drawn on Feb. 18 led to Gallant’s win.
Read more: How a P.E.I. man found out he won $1M at the Halifax airport
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
“I buy Lotto 6-49 more now because with the extra draw, I feel like there’s a much better chance,” Gallant said. “It came out really good for me. Really, really good.”
Gallant and his partner plan to buy a new home and help their family members with their prize money.
The Circle K in Shediac where the ticket was bought will receive a one-per-cent seller’s prize.
The next Lotto 6-49 jackpot for the draw Saturday is set at $36 million.
Comments