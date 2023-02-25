Menu

Canada

N.B. man wins $1M from Atlantic Lotto Gold Ball draw

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 25, 2023 12:43 pm
Click to play video: '18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG'
18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
WATCH: An 18-year-old Ontario woman has become the youngest person in Canadian lottery history to win a jackpot of such a large amount - $48 million. – Feb 3, 2023
A New Brunswick man is $1 million richer after he won an Atlantic Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw.

In a news release, Atlantic Lottery said Clarence Gallant of Shediac, N.B., had a hard time believing he’d won at first.

It said his partner Diane checked their tickets – purchased from a Circle K in Shediac – following the Feb. 18 Lotto 6-49 draw.

“She screamed, Sunday afternoon, ‘I think we won,’” Gallant said in the release. “I said, ‘Don’t do that to me, it’s too hard on my heart.’”

Read more: $31 million Lotto Max ticket sold in New Waterford, record prize for N.S. 

After checking the ticket twice more, then having her son check, “the reality of their big win started to sink in,” the release said.

Clarence said his heart “was pounding like you wouldn’t believe.”

According to Atlantic Lottery, 6-49 draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday, with two multi-million-dollar jackpots available to be won.

“The classic jackpot is always set at $5 million and the Gold Ball jackpot starts at $10 million and can grow past $60 million,” the release said.

“The Gold Ball draw guarantees a winning ticket on every draw, with the winner taking home $1 million if a white ball is drawn or the growing Gold Ball jackpot when a gold ball is drawn.”

It said a white ball drawn on Feb. 18 led to Gallant’s win.

Read more: How a P.E.I. man found out he won $1M at the Halifax airport

“I buy Lotto 6-49 more now because with the extra draw, I feel like there’s a much better chance,” Gallant said. “It came out really good for me. Really, really good.”

Gallant and his partner plan to buy a new home and help their family members with their prize money.

The Circle K in Shediac where the ticket was bought will receive a one-per-cent seller’s prize.

The next Lotto 6-49 jackpot for the draw Saturday is set at $36 million.

Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’'
Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
