Edmonton Oilers end regular season with ninth straight win

The Edmonton Oilers tied a team record with their ninth straight win with a 5-2 decision over the San Jose Sharks Thursday night at Rogers Place.

By going 1/3 on the power play, the Oilers finished the season at 32.4% with the man advantage to set a new NHL record.

The Oilers opened the scoring when Mattias Janmark had his rebound bank in off his body for his ninth of the season. Less than three minutes later, Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play to make it 2-0. The Sharks controlled the back half of the first and pulled within one one a goal by Noah Gregor.

Draisaitl made up a spinning backhand pass to set up Evan Bouchard for his eighth five minutes into the third. Janmark beat James Reimer on a shorthanded breakaway to make it 4-1. Steven Lorentz scored a power play goal for San Jose late in the second.

Evander Kane added a third period goal.

The Oilers reached 50 regular season wins for the fourth time in franchise history. They went 14-0-1 in their final 15 games.

Stuart Skinner set a new team record for wins by a rookie goaltender with 29. Grant Fuhr had 28 in 1981/82.

The Oilers, 50-23-9, will open the playoffs at home on Monday or Tuesday.