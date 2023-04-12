Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Multiple vehicles burned in fire behind Kelowna Volvo dealership

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 11:56 am
File: Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
File: Kelowna Fire Department. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five vehicles were damaged in a Tuesday night fire behind a Kelowna Volvo dealership.

The fire was spotted just after 10 p.m., in the 800 block of Finns Road. When Kelowna Fire Department crews arrived they initially noted three vehicles on fire behind the Volvo dealership.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Fire Department ice rescue training'
Kelowna Fire Department ice rescue training

“The officer on scene requested another engine due to multiple vehicles involved,” Capt. Mike Brownlee said in a press release. “A total of five vehicles were damaged as a result of the fire.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Overnight fire in 15th-floor Kelowna, B.C. apartment contained to bedroom

There were no injuries to the public or firefighters and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More on Canada
KelownaOkanaganFireKelowna Fire Departmentautodealership fireVehicle fire in KelownaVolvo dealership
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers