Multiple vehicles burned in fire behind Kelowna Volvo dealership

Five vehicles were damaged in a Tuesday night fire behind a Kelowna Volvo dealership.
The fire was spotted just after 10 p.m., in the 800 block of Finns Road. When Kelowna Fire Department crews arrived they initially noted three vehicles on fire behind the Volvo dealership.
“The officer on scene requested another engine due to multiple vehicles involved,” Capt. Mike Brownlee said in a press release. “A total of five vehicles were damaged as a result of the fire.”
There were no injuries to the public or firefighters and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
