Canada

Overnight fire in 15th-floor Kelowna, B.C. apartment contained to bedroom

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 11:51 am
Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
Kelowna Fire Department. Global News
One person suffered minor injuries in a highrise apartment bedroom fire near downtown Kelowna, B.C., early Saturday.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, crews were called to the 1000 block of Sunset Drive for a structure fire around 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

The fire department said while crews and equipment were rushing to the overnight incident, it was confirmed the fire was on the 15th floor, with smoke in the hallway.

Read more: One person rescued from early morning fire at Vernon, B.C., apartment

After arriving, firefighters found a fire in the apartment’s bedroom, where it was contained thanks to the building’s sprinkler system.

The apartment sustained smoke and water damage, with the fire department noting that there was extensive water damage to multiple floors.

Attack crews were sent to the 15th floor and found a fire in the bedroom of an apartment.

The fire department said a resident of the apartment suffered burned hands and was transported to hospital, while crews worked on minimizing the water damage.

Police were also on scene and assisted with evacuating residents. They also requested transit buses so evacuated residents could stay warm.

Trending Now

The fire department added that the fire isn’t suspicious, though the cause is currently undetermined.

In all, the fire department responded with four fire engines, a rescue truck, a ladder truck, a command vehicle and 19 firefighters.

