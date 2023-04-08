Overnight fire in 15th-floor Kelowna, B.C. apartment contained to bedroom

See more sharing options

One person suffered minor injuries in a highrise apartment bedroom fire near downtown Kelowna, B.C., early Saturday.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, crews were called to the 1000 block of Sunset Drive for a structure fire around 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

The fire department said while crews and equipment were rushing to the overnight incident, it was confirmed the fire was on the 15th floor, with smoke in the hallway.

After arriving, firefighters found a fire in the apartment’s bedroom, where it was contained thanks to the building’s sprinkler system.

The apartment sustained smoke and water damage, with the fire department noting that there was extensive water damage to multiple floors.

The fire department said a resident of the apartment suffered burned hands and was transported to hospital, while crews worked on minimizing the water damage.

Police were also on scene and assisted with evacuating residents. They also requested transit buses so evacuated residents could stay warm.

The fire department added that the fire isn’t suspicious, though the cause is currently undetermined.

In all, the fire department responded with four fire engines, a rescue truck, a ladder truck, a command vehicle and 19 firefighters.