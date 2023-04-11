Ice storm: Just how many fallen trees and broken branches for Montreal so far

Send this page to someone via email

As Montrealers recover from the spring ice storm, workers are busy clearing the streets and sidewalks of branches that have fallen across the city.

Although it is still too early to assess the extent of the damage, the City of Montreal says it has been inundated by calls to 311 city services.

Since the beginning of the ice storm, the city has recorded more than 920 reports of fallen trees and 4,560 requests for broken branches.

Usually during the same period, barely a dozen reports are fielded by the city for fallen branches or trees.

The City of Montreal said this early assessment is “significantly undervalued considering that the figures presented do not include data from the parks.”

Six days after the storm, work to clear public spaces continues around the clock in most areas of the city.

“During this long weekend, more than 1,000 workers have been working on the clearing operation. We’re starting to catch up but there is still places where we need to pick up the branches,” city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said.

The maintenance of trees along streets and in local parks is the responsibility of the boroughs.

Professionals such as forest engineers, arboriculture inspectors and pruners are being tasked with assessing the damage.

Trees that pose immediate security challenges are felled, according to the city.

It is not yet known how many trees were knocked down as a result of the storm.

The wood is being collected and transformed into wood chips for various, uses such as the manufacture of chipboard used in construction.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines